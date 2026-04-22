'Cannot put democracy in jeopardy': Supreme Court raps Mamata Banerjee over I-PAC raid

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her interruption of an ED raid at I-PAC's co-founder Pratik Jain's home in January.

The ED raid, held in January over allegations of money laundering, became a political flashpoint after Banerjee stormed into Jain's residence as the raid was going on.(PTI)

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“This is, per se, an action by an individual who happens to be the CM who has used the entire system to put democracy in jeopardy,” the top court told Banerjee after stating that a chief minister of any state cannot storm the premises in the midst of an investigation.

In a March hearing, the Supreme Court stated that the TMC supremo's interference in the ED raid was “not a happy situation.”

The ED raid, held in January over allegations of money laundering, became a political flashpoint after Banerjee stormed into Jain's residence during the raid. The central agency has alleged that the TMC leader removed key evidence from the site.

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{{^usCountry}} The Supreme Court's hearing also comes at a time when West Bengal prepares to go to the polls. The eastern state is set to vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The main contest for the state assembly is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). What did the Supreme Court say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Supreme Court's hearing also comes at a time when West Bengal prepares to go to the polls. The eastern state is set to vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The main contest for the state assembly is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). What did the Supreme Court say? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The matter was heard by a bench of Justices PK Mishra and NV Anjaria. During the hearing, the bench stated that such actions from a chief minister harm democracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter was heard by a bench of Justices PK Mishra and NV Anjaria. During the hearing, the bench stated that such actions from a chief minister harm democracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The top court, as per Bar and Bench, further added that no one would have thought such a situation would occur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top court, as per Bar and Bench, further added that no one would have thought such a situation would occur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "You have taken us through Seervai, Ambedkar, but none of them would have conceived this situation in this country that one day a sitting Chief Minister will walk into the office," the top court remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You have taken us through Seervai, Ambedkar, but none of them would have conceived this situation in this country that one day a sitting Chief Minister will walk into the office," the top court remarked. {{/usCountry}}

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The courton Wednesday continued hearing the ED's petition, which seeks a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into allegations against Mamata Banerjee and other associates.

The Supreme Court also stated that the case before it is "extraordinary" , given the current realities in Bengal.

"We cannot shut our eyes to the reality of what’s happening. We cannot lose sight of the practical situation which is present in the State. Don’t compel us to make observations. This is not a litigation between Ram vs Shyam. This is an extraordinary situation where the contours are totally different. Court has to take decision keeping in view socio-political realities. It is an ever evolving process," the Bench was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

What is the case?

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On January 8, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stormed into the residence of I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain in the midst of an ED raid.

Banerjee has been accused of removing several documents and electronic devices from the locations amid the raid.

While she has denied the allegations against her, the TMC leader has stated that the documents she took were related to Trinamool Congress and not the money laundering charges, given that I-PAC has been the party's political consultant for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

She further accused the central agency of acting on "political vendetta."

However, the ED has maintained it was acting as part of its investigation in the 2020 money laundering and coal smuggling scam linked to businessman Anup Majee.

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I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel was also recently arrested by the ED for his alleged involvement in the coal scam.

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