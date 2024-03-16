‘Can’t give up on principles': US envoy to India on CAA row

US envoy to India Eric Garcetti, reacting to his country's remarks over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday, said that “the principles of religious freedom and of equality under the law is a cornerstone of democracy.” US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (ANI)

Hours after US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed the country's concerns towards the Indian government notifying the rules of CAA, Garcetti said "we understand India's security needs."

"In America, we feel very strongly about ...that sensitive borders need to be secured. We are a nation of immigrant citizens, we have been enriched by our diversity. Secondly, we understand India's security needs as well. We are well aware of this. But, the principles of religious freedom and of equality under the law is a cornerstone of democracy," he said.

“And, that is why we look at these things, it will be easier not to look at our friends. We invite you to do the same with our imperfect democracy, it is not a one-way street. But, you cannot give up on principles, no matter how close you are with friends...,” Garcetti further added.

At a press conference on Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs spoke against the comments made by the US government, calling its remarks “misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted.”

MEA said in its press briefing: "The Citizenship Amendment Act is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship. It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity and supports human rights.”

US government's remark on CAA implementation

During a press conference on Friday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked if his government was concerned over how CAA could impact religious freedom in India. To this, Miller said, “We are concerned... we are closely monitoring this law (and) how it will be implemented.”

The MEA also said in its sharp response: “Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions, and the region's post-partition history are best not attempted. Partners and well-wishers of India should welcome the intent in this step.”

