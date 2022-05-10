Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Captain Ashutosh Kumar receives posthumous Shaurya Chakra: A brief profile of braveheart
india news

Captain Ashutosh Kumar receives posthumous Shaurya Chakra: A brief profile of braveheart

On Tuesday, parents of the late army officer received his gallantry medal from President Ram Nath Kovind in a solemn ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Captain Ashutosh Kumar of 18 Madras Regiment was killed during a gun battle with terrorists in north Kashmir’s Machil sector on November 8, 2020. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 10, 2022 07:42 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Captain Ashutosh Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty in November 2020, on Tuesday received his posthumous Shaurya Chakra--the country’s third-highest gallantry award--from President Ram Nath Kovind. The solemn ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, saw President Kovind walk up to the braveheart’s parents and hand them the medal awarded to their late son for his act of valour.

Also Read | In Bihar’s Madhepura, a village mourns solider killed in LoC clash in Kashmir

Here are a few things you need to know about Captain Ashutosh Kumar:

(1.) The late officer was from village Parmanpur in Bihar’s Madhepura. He has two sisters while his father works in a veterinary hospital and mother is a housewife.

RELATED STORIES

(2.) The fallen soldier completed his schooling from Sainik School in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. According to Vishal Vaibhav, who was his junior at the Sainik School, the Captain was a ‘brilliant student’ who could have ‘easily cracked’ the JEE or NEET.

(3.) After completing his schooling, Kumar joined the 132nd course at the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA). From there, he proceeded to complete his training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

(4.) The counter-terror operation during which he was killed in action took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, near the Line of Control (LoC), on the intervening night of November 8, 2020. Captain Ashutosh, who, at the time, was with the 18th battalion of the army’s Madras Regiment, attained martyrdom barely 20 days after his 24th birthday.

(5.) Havildar Praveen Kumar, Rifleman Ryada Maheshwar and Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Sudip Kumar laid down their lives in the same operation. Three terrorists, too, were neutralised by the security forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gallantry award shaurya chakra indian army
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP