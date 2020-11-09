4 personnel, 3 terrorists killed as forces foil infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 06:54 IST

Three terrorists and four security personnel, including an officer, were killed when a joint team of the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector, officials said on Sunday.

The forces identified one of the deceased personnel as 38-year-old BSF constable Sudip Kumar from Tripura.

According to an official, a BSF patrol team noticed the movement of the terrorists near the LoC on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“The team challenged the terrorists, who then opened fire. The BSF team retaliated, killing one of the terrorists immediately while the others hid,” said a BSF spokesperson. The official added that Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation at the same time in an attempt to help the terrorists infiltrate.

“During the gunfight, BSF jawan Sudip Kumar received bullet injuries but he continued fighting with utter disregard for his personal safety. He eventually succumbed to the injuries,” the BSF spokesperson said.

Army reinforcements arrived from the nearby forward posts to aid the BSF team and a joint operation began, officials said.

Giving details of the operation, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: “Terrorists’ movement was tracked by surveillance devices. Contact was re-established at 10.20am when heavy fire was drawn by our search parties approximately 1.5km from the LoC. In the ensuing firefight, two more terrorists were killed.”

He added that three army personnel died in the gunfight.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the slain soldiers. “The LG saluted the supreme sacrifice of the jawans and lauded the courage and valour displayed by them while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country,” an official spokesperson said.

The operation was underway till the time of filing the report.

On October 10, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of army’s strategic Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju, said the forces have been able to stop a number of infiltration bids this year. “Last year around 130 persons had infiltrated and this year the figure is below 30...,” he said.

The GOC said the forces were keeping their guard up as hundreds of terrorists were waiting across the LoC to infiltrate into India. “As per our intelligence, around 250-300 terrorists are ready at launch pads on the Pakistan side to infiltrate,” he said.