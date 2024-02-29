 Captain Shweta Singh is 1st woman to be DGCA’s chief flight operations inspector | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Captain Shweta Singh is 1st woman to be DGCA’s chief flight operations inspector

Captain Shweta Singh is 1st woman to be DGCA’s chief flight operations inspector

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Feb 29, 2024 08:29 PM IST

Captain Singh was given an additional charge of CFOI last month, after the regulator terminated its then CFOI on “administrative grounds and public interest”

NEW DELHI: Captain Shweta Singh on Wednesday became the first woman chief flight operations inspector (CFOI) in aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Capt Singh became the first woman to hold the top post in DGCA’s flight safety department. (Linkedin photo)
Captain Singh was given an additional charge of CFOI last month after the regulator terminated its then CFOI on “administrative grounds and public interest”.

“Capt Singh became the first woman to hold the top post in DGCA’s flight safety department after clearing the mandatory interview. Captain Singh has now become first woman to be on the top position in flight safety directorate (FSD),” an official close to the development said on condition of anonymity.

DGCA, in January issued an order to terminate the then CFOI Vivek Chhabra.

The letter stated, ‘On the basis of confidential inputs… associated relevant provisions of the terms and conditions of his engagement, the contract of Capt. Vivek Chhabra, CFOI stands terminated with immediate effect on administrative grounds and in public interest.’

Singh had posted an update on her LinkedIn after she was given the additional charge last month.

“I am delighted to report that I have been given additional charge of Chief Flight Operations Inspector at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The opportunity humbles me because this historic achievement places me as the first female in this distinguished job, breaking down boundaries and paving the way for future generations. With my new responsibility, I hope to represent the spirit of leadership and determination and make my late father, Brigadier HC Singh, proud. I wish to inspire aspiring aviators while simultaneously pushing for greater diversity in industry leadership roles. This is not only a personal triumph but a significant leap towards fostering inclusivity and excellence in the Indian aviation sector”, she had written.

