Car driver stabs MBA student to death after road rage in Ahmedabad

A 23-year-old second-year MBA student of a prominent business school in Ahmedabad was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified driver of a car after an argument over rash driving.



According to a PTI report, two students of Ahmedabad's Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) were returning on a motorcycle to the hostel of their institute after buying a cake at a bakery shop around 11.30 pm on Sunday.



The duo had a heated argument with the speeding car driver at the Bopal locality crossroads over his rash driving, Ahmedabad Rural's superintendent of police (SP) Om Prakash Jat said. Police said the accident took place when the car was trying to overtake another vehicle (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

The car driver trailed the students for about 200 metres before taking out a knife from his vehicle and stabbing one of them, the police official said.

The victim, identified as Priyanshu Jain, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries due to internal bleeding, the police officer told PTI.

"The accused has not yet been identified but we are on a lookout for him and will nab him soon," he said.

Assam woman stabbed to death in Kerala



In another incident, a 27-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight at Perumbavoor in Kerala by a man from the same state, who later tried to end his life, PTI quoted police officials.

The accused stabbed himself, consumed poison and is currently undergoing treatment at a government medical college here. He will be arrested once he is discharged, they said.

Police said the deceased woman, Fareeda Beegum, was attacked at around 10.45 am on Sunday at Mudikkal near Perumbavoor.

The accused, Mahar Ali, 23, also from Assam, was found sitting beside her, holding the knife with blood stains all over his body.



The police took both of them to the hospital, where Beegum was declared dead. The accused, a worker in a plywood factory here, was later shifted to the medical college. His injuries are not serious.



(With PTI inputs)