Noida: Three stab man to death for slapping one of them

Three men allegedly attacked and stabbed to death a 20-year-old man and injured his friend after he allegedly slapped one of them over a monetary dispute in Noida’s Sector 63 on Wednesday night, said police. Police said when Vishal intervened to save his friend, he was also assaulted and stabbed in the abdomen. He is currently undergoing treatment, they said. (Representational image)

The suspects were booked on charges of murder and attempt to murder, and four teams have been formed to nab them, said senior police officers.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Ashu Kumar, 20, who originally hails from Arawal in Bihar and a resided in Chotpur Colony in Sector 63, Noida. He is survived by parents and two siblings, including a brother and a sister, police said.

“On Wednesday around 8.30pm when Ashu was chatting with his friend and neighbour Vishal Kumar, 21, near their homes, the three suspects, identified by their first names as Parul, Amit, and Akram, came up to them and allegedly started a fight over a week-old dispute,” said a senior police officer, asked not to be named.

“When Ashu and his friend Vishal protested, Parul pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ashu three to four times in the abdomen and legs,” the officer said.

Police said when Vishal intervened to save his friend, he was also assaulted and stabbed in the abdomen. “Later, when Ashu’s family members came to know about the fight, they rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital from where Ashu was referred to another hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said the officer, adding that the police were alerted by locals.

“Vishal is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is said to be out of danger,” said Avdhesh, station house officer, Sector 63, adding that on the complaint of Ashu’s family members, a case under sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 63 police station, and four teams were formed to trace the absconders.

Police investigation revealed that Parul had borrowed money from Ashu. Three days before Diwali, when Ashu spotted Parul in the market, he asked Parul to return the money. When Parul sought more time, Ashu got angry and slapped him in full public view while verbally abusing him.”

Police are still trying to ascertain how much money was borrowed by Parul.

Police said Parul felt insulted and decided to take revenge, adding that on Wednesday he, along with his neighbouring friends, decided to teach Ashu a lesson and allegedly stabbed him to death.