Man stabs wife, child to death in Karnataka, dies by suicide later; Financial pressures suspected to be the cause

In a murder-suicide case that unfolded in Karnataka's Mulki, a 32-year-old man, Karthik Bhatt, allegedly killed his wife and young child before ending his own life. Bhatt reportedly died after stepping in front of a train near Kalapur railway station around noon on November 8, news agency PTI reported. Initially unidentified due to the condition of the body, police eventually connected a two-wheeler key found nearby to a vehicle, leading to Bhatt's identity. A note reportedly left by the deceased man suggested he had been under financial pressure and confessed to killing his family before taking his life. (File Photo)

Police traced his address to Pakshikere, where they discovered the bodies of his wife, Priyanka (28), and son, Hruday (4), in their home, both apparently stabbed. Karthik’s parents, who live in separate quarters of the same house, reported that they were not aware of the incident until later that evening, assuming Karthik and his family were away as his room was locked.

A note reportedly left by Karthik suggested he had been under financial pressure and confessed to killing his family before taking his life. A saree tied to a ceiling fan also indicated a possible earlier suicide attempt. Police are investigating further, with post-mortem results expected to provide additional insights.

Woman found murdered in her Bengaluru home

In a separate incident in Bengaluru’s Hongasandra area, a woman named Jayamma was found dead in her home on Saturday. Jayamma, who had been separated from her husband for 20 years, lived with her younger son, while relations with her elder son had reportedly been strained. Concerned when Jayamma didn’t answer her calls, a friend arrived to check on her. With help from the landlord, who had a spare key, they entered to find her deceased, with a suspicious injury on her temple, news agency PTI reported.

Police suspect foul play and are awaiting a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death. A case has been registered at the Bommanahalli police station, and an investigation is ongoing to identify any suspects and establish a motive.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

(With PTI inputs)