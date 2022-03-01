Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Carcass of tigress found in Assam's Kaziranga National Park; poisoning suspected
india news

Carcass of tigress found in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park; poisoning suspected

Initial investigations reveal the tigress could have died after consuming the meat of the cow, which could have been poisoned
HT Image
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 03:14 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: Forest authorities in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) have found the carcass of a tigress believed to be poisoned by poachers, officials informed on Tuesday.

According to KNPTR officials, the carcass of the animal, aged around four or four-and-a-half years, was found on Monday at Sildubi village on the periphery of the national park’s Kohora range.

“The carcass of the tigress was found near the carcass of a cow. Initial investigations reveal the tigress could have died after consuming the meat of the cow, which could have been poisoned,” said Ramesh Gogoi, divisional forest officer, Kaziranga.

“The tigress was a potential breeder. We have completed post mortem of the animal and other necessary formalities. A case of poaching by poisoning has also been registered against unknown persons and investigations are underway,” he added.

In June last year, a 10-year-old male tiger was killed in an “unwarranted firing” by a forest personnel on the fringes of KNPTR. The forest personnel responsible for the death was later suspended.

According to a 2017 Census, KNPTR has a population of 111 tigers. The park has the world’s highest density of the endangered animal, at one per 5 square kilometre.

