Carcasses of migratory birds found in Tripura, investigation underway

AGARTALA: Tripura’s forest department has started an investigation after carcasses of migratory birds were found near Sukhsagar Lake at Udaipur in the state’s Gomati district, nearly 50 kilometres from the capital Agartala. The rare migratory birds arrive in the state during winter.

Forest department officials said that they recovered a few carcasses of birds on Thursday. Some of them were those of local species as well.

“We have already started our probe into the matter. All the carcasses would be sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. We will get to know more details after getting the reports, “ said Udaipur’s sub-divisional forest officer Kamal Bhowmik.

A resident of the area said that they have never seen carcasses of birds there before. “We are surprised at this incident. It might have happened due to the pesticides used in the field near the lake,” said the resident.