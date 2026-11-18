It was on November 19, 2025—exactly a year ago—that family members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat last saw him. He left his home early to offer Fajr namaz (morning prayers), but never returned. Later that day, his family lodged a missing persons report at the Kulgam police station. An army jawan celebrates as his convoy leaves the site in Kulgam district where Bhat was killed on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)

On Wednesday, at an undisclosed detention centre in Jammu and Kashmir where the family had been kept for the past couple of days for questioning, a mid-level army officer confirmed what they had seen in the media moments before — Bhat, 23, was killed in an encounter with security forces. The family was taken to Srinagar for the identification of the body.

‘No one in village spotted him over last year’ In the evening, after the family returned home having confirmed Bhat’s identity, HT spoke to his family and friends. His maternal uncle Mohammed Altaf helped translate the conversation with Bhat’s father Mushtaq Bhat, who narrated how his son went missing and how the media was the only window for the family to learn about his son’s new identity and eventual death.

“The night before he went missing, he had been complaining of fever and went to sleep early. That morning, he left home for prayers at the local mosque. He did not return home so many of us went to the police station to lodge a missing complaint,” Altaf quoted Mushtaq Bhat as saying. “No one saw him since that morning. He did not contact anyone in the family till date. No one in our village spotted him over the last one year.”

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But a close friend of Bhat, requesting anonymity, said the slain LeT commander had come home sometime in July to meet his uncle and a friend. “The agencies until then were not as active as they were in the coming days. My friend had yet to become the most wanted. Many people knew that Bhat had come home,” the friend said, adding that the army and security forces had actively searched for him in the village at the time.

Resident of South Kashmir A dossier on Bhat prepared by security agencies mentions him as a resident of Khrewan Chadar village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The dossier, seen by HT, lists his father Mushtaq as a farmer who owns a single-storey house with four rooms, two bathrooms and a lobby, and around 2 kanals (0.25 acre) of ancestral land. Bhat had studied at the Public English medium school till class 8 before moving to the Government Higher Secondary School in Ashmuji. His brother works as a salesman.

Bhat had applied in Government Degree College in Kulgam after clearing his Class 12 exam but did not enrol. He started working as a carpenter at a beading machine unit in Kulgam and also fixed glass windows as a side occupation and earned around ₹13,000 a month. The family said they were not sure how Bhat joined terror groups.

“We were later told that Bhat had stopped attending work from November 3, 2025 (two weeks before he went missing). We all believe that it was around that time he was contacted by militants and inducted into the terror network,” his friend said.