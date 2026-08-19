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Case filed after AI video shows BJP's Nitin Nabin waving inverted tricolour on Independence Day

Complaints by BJP leaders assert the video is doctored and aimed at tarnishing the party's image, prompting police action.

Updated on: Aug 19, 2026, 07:50:58 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A case was registered and a probe has been launched into an alleged AI video showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin waving an inverted national flag, a day after complaints were filed by Delhi BJP leaders, officers of Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

In a video, Nabin was seen standing on his terrace, waving the national flag and then placing it near a mast light. (@NitinNabin X)
In a video, Nabin was seen standing on his terrace, waving the national flag and then placing it near a mast light. (@NitinNabin X)

On August 15, Nabin posted photos and videos of him hoisting the national flag at his residence at Motilal Nehru Marg in Delhi. In a video, Nabin was seen standing on his terrace, waving the national flag and then placing it near a mast light.

Police said that on the same day and the next day, the video was edited, and was widely shared on social media. A senior police officer said, “We don’t know the source as of now. But hundreds of users, especially on Facebook and X, posted the edited videos. In the video, which looks genuine, Nabin is seen with an inverted flag. The posts targeted Nabin for disrespecting the national flag. We found all the users had posted the same videos and many used the same caption…”

BJP leaders Rajesh Bhatia and Harsh Malhotra on Monday submitted a complaint with a Special Commissioner of Police demanding an FIR.

Bhatia said, “The aim was to show BJP in a bad light, disrespecting the national flag and violating law. However, it’s a completely fake video. The original is there on verified accounts. The video was widely posted with people targeting the leader for no reason. We have submitted a complaint.”

 
national flagbharatiya janata partyindependence day
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