Case registered after video shows man, said to be TMC leader, thrashing couple in Bengal

The West Bengal Police on Sunday registered a case over a viral video showing a couple being brutally assaulted for an ‘illicit relationship’ in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district of the state.



The video has been shared by leaders from political parties including BJP and Communist Party of India (Marxist), condemning the incident.



The BJP's Bengal unit claimed the man in the video seen beating up the two with the bamboo stick is a local TMC leader named Tajemul alias ‘JCB’. According to a PTI report, the incident occurred at a 'salishi sabha' (Kangaroo court). The man, allegedly a TMC leader, attacked a couple with bamboo sticks in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video which triggered widespread outrage.

Islampur Police Superintendent Joby Thomas K told PTI that the police watched the video clip on social media and have registered a case after verification.



"We have initiated raids to arrest the culprit and will investigate the reason behind the act promptly," he added.

The man was shown in the video beating up the woman who grimaced in pain. The accused also thrashed a man with the stick.

"This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal. The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly... is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf’ sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman," BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

He claimed that there is a Sandeshkhali in every village of West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a "curse for women".

"There is no semblance of law and order in Bengal. Will Mamata Banerjee act against this monster or defend him like she stood up for Sheikh Shahjahan?" Malviya added.

Shahjahan is an arrested TMC functionary of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where allegations of sexual abuse and land grab have been levelled against Trinamool Congress leaders.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said in a post on X: “Not even #KangarooCourt! Summary trial and punishment handed out by d ⁦@AITCofficial⁩ goon... Literally bulldozer justice at Chopra under ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ rule.”

What TMC said

TMC MLA Hamidur Rahman has denied any connection with the accused, saying it was a village matter and not of the party.

TMC district president Kaniyalal Agarwal attributed the incident to the couple's alleged illicit relationship, which according to him "did not go down well with the villagers". He said that the party would investigate the episode.

TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen condemned the incident but also pointed out that such kangaroo courts were common during the Left Front regime too, PTI reported.



(With PTI inputs)