BJP alleges Muslim woman stripped, beaten for supporting party in Bengal: ‘Sandeshkhali in every village’

The BJP, on Thursday, alleged that a Muslim woman - Rosonara Khatun, has been stripped and beaten in Coochbehar district, West Bengal, for supporting their party. BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya posted on X that there is a "Sandeshkhali in every village in Bengal".

Malviya said that the incident took place at the Ramthenga Market in the Mathabhanga Assembly of Coochbehar district.

He posted on X, “Rosonara Khatun, a member of the BJP's Minority Morcha, was dragged by her hair and subjected to severe physical assault. This brutal incident has shocked the Muslim community. Since the announcement of the election results, she had been in a state of panic and avoided leaving her home. Currently, she is admitted to the hospital.”

He also added that, "There is a #Sandeshkhali in every village of Bengal. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice. Concerns over political violence and safety of women under Mamata Banerjee remains a huge concern".

The National Commission for Women took note of the alleged attack and demanded a detailed action report on the incident within 3 days, according to news agency PTI.

The NCW has condemned the incident and instructed the police to apply relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR.

In a post on X, the NCW stated, “The accused must be arrested promptly, and the victim provided free medical treatment. A fair, time-bound investigation is required, with a detailed action taken report to be submitted to the Commission within 3 days.”

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district, west Bengal, had been the centre of controversy after women in the village accused Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the ruling TMC party, of seizing land and sexually assaulting women with his aides.

Shahjahan was suspended from the TMC for a period of six years before being arrested. He was arrested by the CBI in connection with attack on ED officials probing in the village in January. The Sandeshkhali case was a huge issue during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.