Case Registered Against BJP MLC C.T. Ravi Over Alleged Hate Speech

BJP MLC and former Karnataka minister C T Ravi has been booked by the Chikkamagaluru Town police for allegedly delivering a provocative speech that promoted hatred and communal disharmony during a public meeting held in connection with the controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

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The case was registered on Friday night on a complaint filed by Jamia Masjid president Mudasir Pasha, who alleged that Ravi’s speech contained objectionable remarks against the Muslim community and had the potential to disturb communal harmony.

The controversy stems from a “Youth for Nation” programme organised by the BJP at Azad Park Circle in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday. During the event, Ravi criticised the protests in New Delhi over the alleged NEET question paper leak and questioned the participation of members of the Muslim community in the agitation.

According to the complaint, Ravi’s remarks were derogatory, hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and attempted to create hatred between communities. The complainant urged police to initiate stringent legal action, alleging that such speeches had the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony.

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{{^usCountry}} Following a preliminary examination of the complaint and supporting material, the Chikkamagaluru Town police registered a criminal case and began an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a preliminary examination of the complaint and supporting material, the Chikkamagaluru Town police registered a criminal case and began an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Confirming the development, Chikkamagaluru additional superintendent of police Jaya Kumar said, “On Friday night, we booked a case at Chikkamagaluru Town Police Station against C.T. Ravi for a provocative speech which promotes hatred and disharmony among communities. We will issue a notice to him to appear for enquiry.”

Police said a notice would be served on Ravi directing him to appear before the investigating officer to record his statement as part of the probe.

Investigators are also examining video footage of the public meeting, recordings of the speech, social media clips and other material to determine whether the remarks attract provisions relating to promoting enmity and disturbing communal harmony.

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