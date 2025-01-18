Cash, jewellery worth 10 crore looted from Mangaluru bank

Robbers looted a bank at Ullal in Mangaluru on Friday and decamped with cash and jewellery worth ₹10 crore, police officers aware of the matter said. The robbers stole cash to the tune of ₹ 5 crore and gold ornaments worth ₹ 5 crore. (Representational image)

The robbery took place within a span of 24 hours of another incident in which an employee of an agency, which refills currency in ATMs, was shot dead and another sustained bullet injuries when a gang of robbers opened fire on them in Bidar on Thursday afternoon, they added.

Mangaluru police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said, “A six-member gang armed with guns and iron rods barged into the Kotekaru private bank on KC Road at around 2.30pm. They stole cash to the tune of ₹5 crore and gold ornaments worth ₹5 crore. They took the manager to the safe at gunpoint and took the gold jewellery.”

As the robbery took place, four students heard screams from the bank and alerted the passersby, police said. Based on the students’ information, Agarwal said that the robbers were wearing face masks and talked in Kannada, and they left in a car.

Assembly speaker UT Khadar, who is from Dakshina Kannada (formerly known as Mangaluru) district, visited the bank. “Most of the private financial institutions run on the cash of the middle class and the poor. Unfortunately they lose their hard-earned money over such incidents.” He advised the banks to increase its security arrangements.