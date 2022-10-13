Caste groups trying to hijack reformers: Kerala HC

The Kerala high court on Wednesday said religion of a person was not a consideration for registration of marriages under the Kerala registration of marriages (common ) rules, 2008 and decried attempts by some caste groups to hijack reformers as their caste leaders.

In an order, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan quoted the famous words of Shri Narayana Guru, which says this is the place where people reside in brotherhood without any differences based on any caste or religion and propagated the principles of secularism.

“It is unfortunate that nowadays there is an attempt to hijack the names of these legends by certain caste group as if they are their caste leaders,” the court said, adding it should not be permitted.

Describing them as the reformers of the country, the court said social reformers of different religions should not be caged in their religion or caste at the instance of certain groups.

“If it happens, we will be insulting those legends. It will be beneficial to quote the famous words of ‘Sree Narayana Guru’, which says that this is a place where people reside in brotherhood without any difference based on their caste and religion,” the court said.

The remarks were passed while hearing a petition filed by inter-faith couple against refusal of marriage registrar to register their marriage under the rules saying the marriage should be registered under the Special Marriages Act. A Hindu man had married a Muslim girl as per Hindu traditions and had applied for registration of the marriage as per the Kerala registration of marriages (common) rules.

The court said the only condition for registration of the marriage under the rules was that it should be solemnised and religion of the parties is not a condition for registration of the marriage while asking the government to circulate the order to all marriage registrars in the state.