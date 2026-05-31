New Delhi, The Capacity Building Commission has decided to expand its 'Jan Seva' programme to states, Union Territories, and Public Sector Undertakings to foster greater empathy and a stronger spirit of public service among government officials, its chief S Radha Chauhan said on Sunday.

CBC to take 'Jan Seva' programme to states, UTs, PSUs to instill spirit of service among officials

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She said the programme is aimed at bringing about behavioural change among public servants.

The Jan Seva programme seeks to instill a deeper sense of 'seva bhaav' among public servants. It aims to realign officials' inner sense of purpose with their public duties, particularly in citizen-facing roles, and promote values that enhance responsiveness, accountability, and service excellence.

"When the outward act of service is deeply connected to an inner sense of purpose, satisfaction, and motivation, the experience transforms. This alignment rekindles empathy and makes service more meaningful.

"As a result, delivery becomes more effective, responsive, and truly citizen-centric. This is precisely what the programme aims to achieve to bridge routine service with purpose-driven engagement," Chauhan told PTI in an interview.

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{{^usCountry}} She said over 10 lakh central government employees have already been trained under the programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said over 10 lakh central government employees have already been trained under the programme. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Now, we are going to take this programme to all the states, Union Territories and PSUs," Chauhan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Now, we are going to take this programme to all the states, Union Territories and PSUs," Chauhan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said the CBC will facilitate the training of master trainers at state training institutions, who will in turn conduct the programme in their respective states and other organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said the CBC will facilitate the training of master trainers at state training institutions, who will in turn conduct the programme in their respective states and other organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chauhan, a former secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training , said during the programme, the participants self-assess their approach to citizen interactions, reflecting on whether they could have responded more effectively or empathetically. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chauhan, a former secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training , said during the programme, the participants self-assess their approach to citizen interactions, reflecting on whether they could have responded more effectively or empathetically. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The exercise reinforces the value and fulfilment of compassionate and proactive public service, the CBC chief said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exercise reinforces the value and fulfilment of compassionate and proactive public service, the CBC chief said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are now confident that we should take this programme to the states, scale it up to all public officials, across hierarchies, from frontline workers to the policy level decision makers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are now confident that we should take this programme to the states, scale it up to all public officials, across hierarchies, from frontline workers to the policy level decision makers. {{/usCountry}}

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"And it's not a one-time intervention, but a continuous and iterative journey of learning and transformation," said Chauhan, a 1988 batch retired Indian Administrative Service officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The CBC is the custodian of the Mission Karmayogi framework. Launched in 2020, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building or Mission Karmayogi, aims to create a competent civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a shared understanding of the country's priorities, working in harmony for effective and efficient public service delivery.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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