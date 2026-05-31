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CBC to take 'Jan Seva' programme to states, UTs, PSUs to instill spirit of service among officials

CBC to take 'Jan Seva' programme to states, UTs, PSUs to instill spirit of service among officials

Published on: May 31, 2026 11:59 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Capacity Building Commission has decided to expand its 'Jan Seva' programme to states, Union Territories, and Public Sector Undertakings to foster greater empathy and a stronger spirit of public service among government officials, its chief S Radha Chauhan said on Sunday.

CBC to take 'Jan Seva' programme to states, UTs, PSUs to instill spirit of service among officials

She said the programme is aimed at bringing about behavioural change among public servants.

The Jan Seva programme seeks to instill a deeper sense of 'seva bhaav' among public servants. It aims to realign officials' inner sense of purpose with their public duties, particularly in citizen-facing roles, and promote values that enhance responsiveness, accountability, and service excellence.

"When the outward act of service is deeply connected to an inner sense of purpose, satisfaction, and motivation, the experience transforms. This alignment rekindles empathy and makes service more meaningful.

"As a result, delivery becomes more effective, responsive, and truly citizen-centric. This is precisely what the programme aims to achieve to bridge routine service with purpose-driven engagement," Chauhan told PTI in an interview.

"And it's not a one-time intervention, but a continuous and iterative journey of learning and transformation," said Chauhan, a 1988 batch retired Indian Administrative Service officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The CBC is the custodian of the Mission Karmayogi framework. Launched in 2020, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building or Mission Karmayogi, aims to create a competent civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a shared understanding of the country's priorities, working in harmony for effective and efficient public service delivery.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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