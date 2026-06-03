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CBFC clears ‘Voice of Hind Rajab’ without cuts, will be released on June 19 in India

Speaking with HT, CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekhar declined to comment on reasons behind the board’s decision to certify the film after months of uncertainty.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 08:45 am IST
By Sejal Sharma
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The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared The Voice of Hind Rajab, an Arabic film based on the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl during the Gaza war, without any cuts, ending months of uncertainty over its release in India, according to film’s Indian distributor Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited (JVEL). The distributor told HT on Tuesday that the movie had received certification from the CBFC and would release in cinemas on June 19.

This image received on March 6, 2026 shows a still from the film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'. (Handout via PTI Photo)

“It is a miracle, I had no hope,” Manoj Nandwana, chairman of JVEL, told HT. “Usually, the CBFC would ask for a scene to be cut or a sentence to be muted, but this wasn’t the case.” He added that the film has been given an ‘A’ certificate and that it will be released in 150 theatres all over India.

The clearance comes nearly three months after the Tunisian-French production ran into trouble with the certification board. In March, Nandwana had alleged that members of the film’s examining committee had expressed concerns that the movie could affect India’s diplomatic relations with Israel as the film has certain sensitive scenes. The film was subsequently referred to a revising committee under the Cinematograph Rules for a fresh review.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CBFC clears ‘Voice of Hind Rajab’ without cuts, will be released on June 19 in India
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