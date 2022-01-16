Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

CBI arrests GAIL director, five others in bribery case

At least 1.29 crores cash, gold jewellery worth ₹1.30 crores and other valuables have been recovered during searches from the premises of the accused, according to the CBI.
Published on Jan 16, 2022 02:37 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a director of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and conducted searches at his residence in connection with an alleged bribery case. The CBI has also arrested five more people in the matter.

According to the CBI, atleast 1.29 crores cash, gold jewellery worth 1.30 crores and other valuables have been recovered during searches from the premises of the accused.

The CBI had conducted searches in Delhi and Noida in connection with a bribery case filed against the Director (Marketing) at GAIL on Saturday.

A senior CBI officer informed that CBI has registered a case against the Director (Marketing) GAIL, and others including Private persons, private companies and unknown others on the allegations/ information that they are indulged in corrupt and illegal activities by obtaining bribes from the private companies buying petrochemical products marketed by the GAIL.

It was further alleged that at the direction of representatives of the private company, a private person had requested the Public Servant of GAIL for allowing some discount to the buyers on petrochemical products being marketed by GAIL in lieu of illegal gratification. 

It was also alleged that another private person has also collected 40 lakh from the accused earlier in this matter.

The CBI laid a trap and apprehended a private person and a Director of a Private Company based in Delhi when the alleged bribe of 10 lakh was received by the private person from the said Director of Private Company allegedly on behalf of the Director (Marketing) GAIL. 

