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CBI arrests ‘kingpin’ of NEET-UG leak: Chemistry teacher Kulkarni who worked with NTA, leaked paper in Pune

PV Kulkarni allegedly dictated the questions along with the options and the correct answers during special classes in Pune

Updated on: May 15, 2026 07:06 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Central Bureau of Investigation identified and arrested the alleged kingpin of the NEET-UG paper leak: chemistry teacher PV Kulkarni, who is originally from Latur but worked and was caught from Pune in Maharashtra.

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest for the paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026, in Kolkata.(Aloke Dey/ANI Photo)

The agency said on Friday evening that Kulkarni was involved in the medical admission exam process with the National Testing Agency (NTA), and thus had access to the question papers. Further detail on him as such was not shared.

How he transmitted questions

In the last week of April 2026 he had mobilised students, with the help of another accused, Manisha Waghmare, and conducted special coaching classes for those students at his residence in Pune, CBI officials said.

The paper, since cancelled, was held on May 3, and is now to be reconducted on June 21. Over 22 lakh students took the exam, which means it's India's biggest such test.

Kulkarni allegedly dictated the questions along with the options and the correct answers during these special classes. These details he dictated were handwritten by students into their notebooks, and have “exactly tallied" with the actual question paper of NEET-UG 2026 examination, the officials added.

Where the probe stands

The other two accused who were arrested on Thursday were now being produced before a court in Pune for transit remand for Delhi.

“The probe so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry paper as well as the middlemen involved in mobilising the students who paid several lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where these question banks were dictated/discussed. The CBI is committed to comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation in this case,” the agency noted added.

 
nta paper leak
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CBI arrests ‘kingpin’ of NEET-UG leak: Chemistry teacher Kulkarni who worked with NTA, leaked paper in Pune
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