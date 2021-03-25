Home / India News / CBI conducts nationwide raids, searches 100 locations in 30 bank fraud cases
The complainant banks on whose complaint the central agency launched the special drive include - Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, IDBI, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Several incriminating documents and other material/digital evidence have been recovered during the searches carried out by the CBI in 11 states. (AFP PHOTO.)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at more than 100 places across India in connection with more than 30 cases of bank fraud amounting to over 3,700 crore as part of a special drive to book the fraudsters on the complaints received from different public sector banks.

People familiar with the development said the amounts involved in 30 bank fraud cases range from 20 crore to 1,000 crore.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said, “The various cities/towns where the searches were conducted include Kanpur, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Vellore, Tiruppur, Bengaluru, Guntur, Hyderabad, Bellary, Vadodara, Kolkata, West Godavari, Surat, Mumbai, Bhopal, Nimadi, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Karnal, Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar”.

Several incriminating documents and other material/digital evidence have been recovered during the searches.

“It may be stated that CBI has been receiving a number of complaints from various banks alleging cheating, diversion of funds, and submission of fake/forged documents by different defaulting firms while obtaining loans/credit facilities etc. There have been allegations that such firms have been turning defaulters resulting into the loans becoming Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), thus causing heavy loss to the public sector banks. After scrutiny, the cases are registered by CBI. Thorough investigation is carried out in order to book the culprits, take them to face the law and endeavour to salvage public money,” Joshi added.

