CBI files fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches at multiple locations

A fresh case has been filed by the CBI against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and searches were reported at 16 locations - across several cities - on Friday morning. The case is related to alleged corruption linked to recruitments when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi, Patna and Gopalganj were among the places where the searches were on.

The 73-year-old leader was recently granted bail in the fifth fodder case against him. This was the last of the corruption cases linked to the fodder scam in which the RJD leader was convicted and had got a bail. Soon after the bail, he was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, which delayed his return to Patna.

On Friday, a huge police deployment was seen amid the CBI searches at residence of Rabri Devi, Lalu's wife. He was the chief minister of Bihar between 1990 and 1997.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We had pleaded that he has served half of his five-year sentence in this case. Prasad has already served 42 months in jail against the half sentence of 30 months. Though the CBI opposed the petition saying he is still to serve half the sentence in this case, we had submitted the trial court’s certified copy. The court has granted bail,” his lawyer, Prabhat Kumar, had said after he got the bail.

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD chief's son, had earlier linked the corruption cases to his father's “fight against the BJP”. “If Lalu ji would have shaken hands with the BJP, he would have been called Raja Harishchandra, but today he is fighting against RSS- BJP. Hence, he is facing imprisonment. We will not get scared,” he had said in February.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had backed him at the time, saying: “The key aspect of BJP’s politics is that those who don’t bend before it are persecuted in every way. Lalu Prasad Yadav is under attack because of this politics. I hope he gets justice."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON