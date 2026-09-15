CBI FIR in Disha Salian case an attempt to defame Thackerays: Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Disha Salian case is an attempt to "tarnish the image" of the Thackeray family.
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Speaking to reporters, the Uddhav Sena MP added that the latest development in the Salian's death is a "political conspiracy."
"The way the matter was taken to court, which gave an order (to hand over the case to CBI), is a conspiracy. It has specifically said to conduct a CBI probe, but do not name anyone. Yet names are being taken in the media," the Sena (UBT) leader told media.
Deep Dive
What are the main allegations in the CBI FIR regarding Disha Salian's death?
The CBI FIR alleges gang rape, murder, and a cover-up involving various individuals, including politicians and police officers. It details accusations of suppressing evidence and fabricating official records.
Why does Sanjay Raut claim the FIR is a political conspiracy?
Sanjay Raut suggests that the FIR filed by the CBI is intended to tarnish the image of the Thackeray family and is being used politically to discredit them amidst their criticisms of the Maharashtra government.
How did the Bombay High Court influence the CBI's investigation into Disha Salian's case?
The Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a fresh probe into Disha Salian's death based on her father's petition, leading to the registration of the FIR and a call for a thorough investigation.
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'Political conspiracy'
Raut's reaction comes after the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the death of Salian, who was the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The FIR names no accused in compliance with Bombay High Court directives on a petition filed by her father.
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Based on this FIR, the central agency will also alleged gang rape, murder, and an elaborate cover-up of Salian's death.
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Based on this FIR, the central agency will also alleged gang rape, murder, and an elaborate cover-up of Salian's death.
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Raut added that the CBI probe is "being weaponised" to target Aaditya Thackeray, who has been attacking the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on various public issues.
"This is a political conspiracy by Delhi to tarnish the image of the Thackeray family, which enjoys a place in the hearts of people," Raut was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that the FIR was an attempt to divert attention from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's agitation, as well as to put pressure on the Shiv Sena (UBT) to support the delimitation bill in Parliament.
What is the case?
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Disha Salian, who had briefly worked as Rajput's manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.
The 28-year-old's death was registered as an accidental death report and later as a suicide.
However, a week after Salian's death, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020, triggering speculation about a possible link between the two deaths.
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Home/India News/CBI FIR in Disha Salian case an attempt to defame Thackerays: Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut
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