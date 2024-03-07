‘CBI is treating like…’: BJP jabs Mamata govt over Sheikh Shahjahan's ‘nawabi’ walk

The suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, arrested in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials, was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday following two orders by the Calcutta high court to do so on two consecutive days. The CBI officials took him to an ESI Hospital at Joka in southwest Kolkata for a medical checkup and then to Nizam Palace, the city office of the central investigating agency. (Also Read: How Shahjahan Sheikh scripted rags-to-riches story by maintaining political clout) Suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh is being taken to ESI Hospital in West Bengal’s Joka for a medical checkup.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Shahjahan, the key accused in the Sandeshkhali extortion, land grab, and sexual assault cases, was seen escorted by CBI officials to the hospital. The sight of CBI officials almost dragging Shahjahan towards the hospital drew immediate reactions from BJP leaders. They noted the contrast between the treatment by the central agency officers and the West Bengal police officers who were walking behind the suspended TMC leader while taking him to court.

“CBI is treating Sheikh Shahjahan, like he should be treated - a criminal and not like how WB Police treated him, as if he was the Chief Minister of Bengal” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X. “Shame on Mamata Banerjee for defending a rapist and using state Govt agencies to intimidate the victims of Sandeshkhali.”

BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar wrote, “CBI is rightfully treating Sheikh Shahjahan as a criminal, unlike the biased treatment by West Bengal Police. It's appalling that Mamata Banerjee is defending a rapist and misusing state agencies to intimidate Sandeshkhali victims. Justice must prevail!”

Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser in ministry of information and broadcasting, said, “When Bengal Police produced Sandeshkhali tormentor Sheikh Shahjahan in court a week ago, he was walking in a nawabi style. In CBI custody, he’s shuffling like a khansama (servant).”

Attack on ED officials

Shahjahan was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours.

In a fresh directive on Wednesday, the high court directed the state government to "immediately implement" its Tuesday's judgement to transfer a case on the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali to the CBI and hand over custody of the main accused Sheikh to the central agency.