CBI notice to Satyapal Malik in insurance case; ‘They want clarifications’

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Apr 21, 2023 06:56 PM IST

Satyapal Malik alleged that when he was the governor of J&K, he was offered a bribe of ₹300 crore to clear two files.

Former J&K governor Satyapal Malik has been issued a notice in connection with an insurance scam by the CBI. The case was reported by Satyapal Malik and the agency wants certain clarifications, the former J&K governor said. Satyapal Malik told PTI that the CBI has asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guesthouse for "certain clarifications".

Satyapal Malik reacted to the CBI notice and said they want some clarifications in a case that he reported earlier.

While the former Governor has been in the news because of an interview where he made certain claims about the Pulwama terror attack, this is not the first time that Malik has been called by the CBI in connection with this case.

In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

