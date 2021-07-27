CBI probe sought into death of Odisha forest officer, police probe questioned

Orissa high court has been petitioned by a non-governmental organisation for a CBI or special investigation team (SIT) probe into the mysterious death of a young forest officer, found charred at his residence. The plea has questioned the police probe which has cleared a superior officer, initially suspected to be involved in the death along with the deceased officer’s wife.

Surendra Panigrahi of Bharatiya Bikash Parishad in his PIL filed before the HC demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of assistant conservator of forest of Paralakhemundi, Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, who was found with over 95% burn injuries at his government quarter on July 11 and died two days later during treatment at a hospital on July 13. In the PIL, the petitioner has made Odisha chief secretary, state home secretary, director general of police (DGP), Gajapati superintendent of police (SP) and Paralakhemundi police station inspector parties.

Earlier, the Odisha Police had lodged a murder case against Mohapatra’s wife Bidyabharati Panda and his superior officer and Paralakhemundi divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera. A case under sections 302 and 120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Paralakhemundi police station. However, Gajapati SP Tapan Kumar Patnaik later ruled out the DFO’s involvement in the death case on the basis of call records analysis and his interrogation.

The PIL came a day after the family members of the deceased officer were given the post mortem report which said his death was due to burn injuries.

The petitioner in his PIL demanded a detailed probe raising doubts over the way the investigation was being conducted by the state police.