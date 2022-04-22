CBI raids 14 locations across country in J&K corruption case

Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out searches at 14 locations in Jammu, Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Darbhanga in Bihar after registering two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, people familiar with the development said.

“CBI carried out raids at the residence of a senior IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer in Jammu. Raids were also conducted at the residences of former officials of Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited and premises of a construction company in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bihar and Jammu,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The raids were conducted following a complaint by the J&K government in allotment of ₹9,000-crore Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPL), people cited above added.

“CBI had registered two separate cases on the request from Jammu & Kashmir government on the allegations of malpractices (I) in award of contract of J&K Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to private company and release of ₹60 crore (approx.) in the year 2017-18 and award of the contract worth ₹2,200 crore (approx.) of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private firm in the year 2019. Details will follow,” the central agency said in a statement.

CVPPL is a joint venture of NHPC Limited and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC).

Former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik had recently alleged that he had been offered ₹300 crore to clear two files which he had rejected. Following Malik’s allegation, the J&K government had approached the CBI to probe the charges.

On March 25, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said that following serious claims by Malik about offer of ₹300-crore bribe to him when he was in the office, the J&K government wrote to CBI to investigate the matter.

“We want everything to be clear as a person on a constitutional post has made such allegations,” Sinha had said. “After the probe, everything will be clear.”

On October 17 last year, Malik had alleged that he was offered bribe to clear two files. “Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get ₹150 crores for each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five kurta pajamas to Kashmir and will just go back with them,” Malik had said at a function in Rajasthan.

“I cancelled both the deals. I am ready for a probe,” he had added.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday evening, CBI said two separate cases were registered against private companies and others, including then chairman, then MD, then directors of CVPP and has conducted searches at around 14 locations.

CBI identified the accused in the first case as Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, then Chairman of CVPPPL, (presently principal secretary to the government of J&K, animal production and farmers’ welfare), MS Babu, then MD, CVPPPL, M.K.Mittal, then Director, CVPPPL, Arun Kumar Mishra, then Director, CVPPPL, M/S Patel Engineering Ltd and unknown others

In the second case, CBI identified the accused as M/s Trinity Reinsurance Brokers Limited, M/s Reliance General Insurance Company Limited, Unknown public servant(s) and private person (s).

