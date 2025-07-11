CBI secures deportation of narcotics case accused Kubbawala Mustafa from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Kubbawala Mustafa from the UAE through INTERPOL Channels. Kubbawala Mustafa is a wanted subject of the Mumbai Police. Kubbawala Mustafa is a wanted subject of the Mumbai Police(ANI)

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Kubbawala Mustafa to India on July 11. A four-member team of Mumbai Police went to Dubai, UAE, on July 7 to bring back the subject Kubbawala Mustafa. The team arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on Friday from the UAE. The subject was earlier geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Abu Dhabi.

The subject Kubbawala Mustafa is wanted by Mumbai Police in FIR No. 67/2024 registered at Kurla Police Station, Mumbai, on the allegations of operating a Synthetic Drug Manufacturing Factory at Sangli from abroad. A total of 126.141 kg of Mephedrone drugs worth ₹2.522 million was recovered and confiscated from the said factory linked to Kubbawala Mustafa and others. The subject Kubbawala Mustafa has been charge sheeted and Court has issued an open dated arrest warrant against him.

CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on November 25, 2024, on the request of Mumbai Police. NCB-Abu Dhabi on June 19, 2025, conveyed that their authorities have requested to send a security mission to the UAE to bring back the subject to India. Subsequently, a Team of Mumbai Police was formed to bring the subject back from the UAE.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.