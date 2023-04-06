Centre orders CBI probe against Oxfam India over FCRA violations

NEW DELHI: Almost seven months after the Income Tax department carried out a survey action on the offices of Oxfam India and Centre for Policy Research (CPR), the Centre on Thursday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the violation of foreign contribution regulation act (FCRA) by Oxfam India, according to two officials familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

File photo of a high-street branch of an Oxfam shop(AFP File Photo)

The action, officials said, has been taken after it has been found there were clear violation of laid down rules and transfers were routed by Oxfam India to CPR through its associates or employees.

Oxfam India is the arm of global NGO , Oxfam and works for the rights of Adivasis, Dalits, Muslims, and women and girls across the country. The ministry of home affairs (MHA), in December 2021, refused to renew Oxfam India’s FCRA licence.

HT has reached out to Oxfam India and will update the copy once the organization responds.

Oxfam India was registered under the FCRA for undertaking social activities but the ministry of home affairs (MHA) denied renewal of its licence for receiving and using foreign funding on December 31, 2021.

Sharing details of violations due to which the matter has been referred to the CBI, the first official said: “Oxfam India continued to transfer foreign contributions to various entities even after coming into force of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 which prohibits such transfers. The amendment came in force on September 29, 2020.”

“From emails found during the IT survey, it is revealed that Oxfam India was planning to circumvent provision of the FCRA, 2010 by routing funds to other FCRA -registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route,” he added.

“Oxfam India, which is registered to carry out social activities, routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/employees in the form of commission. The same is also reflected from the TDS data of the Oxfam India which shows payment of ₹12,71,188 to the CPR in the FY 2019-20 under section 194J,” said a second official.

HT has reached out to CPR India and will update the copy once the organisation responds.

Oxfam India received foreign contribution amounting to ₹1.50 crore (approx) directly into its foreign contribution utilization account instead of receiving foreign contribution in designated FCRA account, this person added.