Think-tank Centre for Policy Research’s foreign funding licence suspended

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2023 03:05 PM IST

In September, the Income Tax department “surveyed” records of CPR, NGO Oxfam India, and Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation as part of a probe related to foreign funding

The government has suspended the leading think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR)’s licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for allegedly violating the provisions of the law, people familiar with the matter said.

CPR has since 1973 been involved in research with a focus on India’s 21st-century challenges. (Twitter)
(Twitter)

“The suspension was ordered on Monday based on prime facie evidence that certain provisions of FCRA were not followed. After suspension, a thorough investigation will take place and further decision will be [accordingly] taken,” said a Union home ministry official, who did not want to be named.

CPR has since 1973 been involved in research with a focus on India’s 21st-century challenges.

Meenakshi Gopinath, a political scientist who taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University, is CPR’s chairperson.

In September, the Income Tax (IT) department “surveyed” records of CPR, NGO Oxfam India, and Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation as part of a probe related to foreign funding.

People cited above said that the decision on suspending CPR’s licence was taken after the IT department submitted its findings to the government.

Oxfam India’s foreign funding was earlier blocked in December 2021 when the Union home ministry refused to renew its FCRA licence.

FCRA licences can be suspended for 180 days. An organisation cannot receive foreign funding during this period and money in its foreign funding account can be used only with the ministry’s prior approval.

HT has reached out to CPR for a comment and the copy will be updated when it responds.

