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CBSE 10th Result 2026 out now: Step-by-step guide, direct link to check marksheet here

Students who appeared for the Class 10 examination can now check their results on the official UMANG, DigiLocker and CBSE Results website.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 04:40 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ha declared the Class 10th Results on Wednesday - April 15. Students who appeared for the Class 10 examination can now check their results on the official UMANG, DigiLocker and CBSE Results website.

This year, the Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in single shift on all days- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.(CBSE website/Screengrab)

Track LIVE updates on CBSE 10th Result 2026 here

CBSE 10th Result 2026 | How to check

  • Go to the official CBSE result, UMANG or DigiLocker websites
  • Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Result 2026
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha
  • Your CBSE Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a screenshot for future references

Direct link to check CBSE Result 2026

Result on UMANG

Result on DigiLocker 

CBSE official website - Link 1 | Link 2 | Link 3 

Second round of board exams in May

Students who wish to apply for the second round of exams will be able to register with the board five days after the declaration of the results, which is, April 20.

 
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class 10 results cbse board exam result
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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