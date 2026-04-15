CBSE 10th Result 2026 out now: Step-by-step guide, direct link to check marksheet here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ha declared the Class 10th Results on Wednesday - April 15. Students who appeared for the Class 10 examination can now check their results on the official UMANG, DigiLocker and CBSE Results website.

This year, the Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in single shift on all days- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.(CBSE website/Screengrab)

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Track LIVE updates on CBSE 10th Result 2026 here

CBSE 10th Result 2026 | How to check

Go to the official CBSE result, UMANG or DigiLocker websites

Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha

Your CBSE Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a screenshot for future references

Direct link to check CBSE Result 2026

Result on UMANG

Result on DigiLocker

CBSE official website - Link 1 | Link 2 | Link 3

Second round of board exams in May

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{{^usCountry}} This year, the Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in single shift on all days- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Around 25 lakh students appeared for the board exams across India and the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, the Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in single shift on all days- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Around 25 lakh students appeared for the board exams across India and the world. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | CBSE Class 10 result declared on DigiLocker and Umang app {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | CBSE Class 10 result declared on DigiLocker and Umang app {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the declaration of the Class 10th Results, students who have applied for the second round will be appearing for a fresh set examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the declaration of the Class 10th Results, students who have applied for the second round will be appearing for a fresh set examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The second round of CBSE Class 10th Exams are set to be held in May 2026. The official date sheet will be announced by the board in due course of time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second round of CBSE Class 10th Exams are set to be held in May 2026. The official date sheet will be announced by the board in due course of time. {{/usCountry}}

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Students who wish to apply for the second round of exams will be able to register with the board five days after the declaration of the results, which is, April 20.

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