CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Class 10 results to be available on Digilocker, official websites

Apart from these websites, the results of Class 10 can also be checked on mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG. The results will also be available on SMS as well.

The Board will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 10 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.

This year, the Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in single shift on all days- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.