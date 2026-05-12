CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: Board exam results expected today; here's how to check
CBSE 12th result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can check the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. Besides, results will also be available on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce results for the class 12 exams today. While results were also expected to come out on Monday, a post by Digilocker made in the evening hinted that they would come out on May 12. “CBSE Class XII Results 2026 Coming Soon on DigiLocker,” the post read. ...Read More
Apart from CBSE's official websites including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results will also be released on Digilocker and UMANG, as well as on SMS.
Key updates on results announcement:
When did exams take place? The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026, in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
What is the date and time of announcement? Going by past trends, it is unlikely that the CBSE will share the date and time of the results announcement. However, the Digilocker post suggests that results may be announced today.
Where to check results? Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can check the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. Besides, results will also be available on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
How to activate Digilocker account? Students who don't have a Digilocker account can do so by visiting the site, clicking on ‘Get Started’, entering the Access Code provided by their school, and verifying their phone number through OTP.
No press conference today: The CBSE will not conduct any press conference to announce the CBSE Class 12 results.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 12 May 2026 08:14:36 am
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: How to create account on Digilocker before results?
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: With results of class 12 board exams expected soon, DigiLocker has detailed steps for those still without an account on the platform:
- Visit https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in
- Click on “Get Started”
- Enter your details and Access Code provided by your school
- Verify your mobile number via OTP
- Your account will be activated successfully
- Tue, 12 May 2026 07:57:47 am
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: No class 12 result tab on cbseresults.nic.in yet
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to add a class 12th result tab on its site - cbseresults.nic.in. So far, the site only shows the tab to check class 10 results.
The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 07:47:54 am
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: How to check results on cbse.gov.in
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: A step-by-step guide on how to check results on cbse.gov.in once announced:
- Open the results tab on the website
- Click on the class XII result link as required
- Enter your login details
- Submit and check the result
- Tue, 12 May 2026 07:41:08 am
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: ‘Results coming soon’, says Digilocker in big hint
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: Amid suspense among students on the date and time of Class 12 CBSE board exam results, DigiLocker's post on X dropped a big hint: “CBSE Class XII Results 2026 Coming Soon on DigiLocker”.
The platform also appealed students to create an account before results are announced.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 07:34:43 am
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: When and where to check results?
CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: While there is no official confirmation from the CBSE on the date and time of results announcement, once out, the results can be checked on:
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
Digilocker
UMANG