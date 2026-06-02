CBSE opens portal for Class 12 results re-evaluation, verification of marks after multiple delays

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination results after facing multiple delays.

CBSE activates verification of marks and re-evaluation portal for class 12 students after delays.(Parveen Kumar/HT)

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In a post on X, CBSE urged students to carefully watch the instructional video available on the portal before submitting applications. The board has provided step-by-step guidance on the process of applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation.

The board had said earlier that it will open the CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation portal on June 1. Candidates who want to apply for the re-evaluation process and verification can find the direct link to do it on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

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{{^usCountry}} This facility is for only those candidates who have applied for photocopies of answer books. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This facility is for only those candidates who have applied for photocopies of answer books. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit an application for re-evaluation in the required question(s) with reasoning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit an application for re-evaluation in the required question(s) with reasoning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | Govt seeks detailed report from CBSE on OSM tender amid row over Class 12 evaluation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Govt seeks detailed report from CBSE on OSM tender amid row over Class 12 evaluation {{/usCountry}}

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For verification and revaluation, candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per answer book for verification and ₹100/- per question for reevaluation.

The Board is expected to keep the verification and revaluation portal open for at least 2 days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants. Follow the blog for latest updates on re-evaluation window, direct link, how to apply and more.

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