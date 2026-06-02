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CBSE opens portal for Class 12 results re-evaluation, verification of marks after multiple delays

Candidates who want to apply for the re-evaluation process and verification can find the direct link to do it on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 07:23 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination results after facing multiple delays.

CBSE activates verification of marks and re-evaluation portal for class 12 students after delays.(Parveen Kumar/HT)

In a post on X, CBSE urged students to carefully watch the instructional video available on the portal before submitting applications. The board has provided step-by-step guidance on the process of applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation.

The board had said earlier that it will open the CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation portal on June 1. Candidates who want to apply for the re-evaluation process and verification can find the direct link to do it on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

For verification and revaluation, candidates will have to pay 500/- per answer book for verification and 100/- per question for reevaluation.

The Board is expected to keep the verification and revaluation portal open for at least 2 days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants. Follow the blog for latest updates on re-evaluation window, direct link, how to apply and more.

 
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HT News Desk

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CBSE opens portal for Class 12 results re-evaluation, verification of marks after multiple delays
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