Govt seeks detailed report from CBSE on OSM tender amid row over Class 12 evaluation

The Union education ministry has sought a detailed report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the procurement process for the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, amid mounting scrutiny over the rollout of the platform used to assess Class 12 answer scripts, people aware of the matter said on Monday. HT earlier reported that the contract was awarded to Coempt Edu Teck on December 5. (HT File photo)

The move comes as the ministry intensifies its examination of alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s tendering process and cybersecurity vulnerabilities linked to the board’s digital evaluation ecosystem.

The explanations CBSE has submitted so far have not addressed concerns raised within the ministry entirely, because of which the board has been asked for a detailed report, said the officials.

Also Read: Coempt undercut TCS by 60% in CBSE OSM tender

“The ministry will take strong action against officials if any wrongdoing is established,” one of the officials said, adding that “accountability will be fixed at multiple levels if procedural lapses or negligence are established in the tendering process.”

CBSE officials did not respond to requests seeking comment.

The move follows anger among parents and teachers amid what appears to be a rushed process to roll out an entirely new mechanism for scoring nearly 10 million answer scripts despite concerns.

Also Read: 3 teens vs CBSE: How the Class 12 paper-checking system OSM blew up, and the board corrected, defended, countered

CBSE officials have denied allegations of wrongdoing and maintained that the tender process was conducted in accordance with General Financial Rules (GFR) and established government procurement procedures.

HT earlier reported that the contract was awarded to Coempt Edu Teck on December 5 – just 74 days before the first board examinations began on February 17.