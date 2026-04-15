CBSE Class 10 result 2026 likely today? Digilocker, Umang app drop hints

The Central Board of Secondary Education could declare the Class 10 board exam results for 2026 on April 15, although there has been no official confirmation from the board yet. With anticipation running high among lakhs of students and parents, multiple indicators suggest that the results could be released anytime soon.

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations for the 2026 academic session were conducted from February 17 to March 11.(Sudipta Banerjee/ANI)

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DigiLocker has hinted at an imminent announcement, while the government’s UMANG app has also indicated that the CBSE Class 10 results will be made available on its platform once declared.

CBSE Class 10 result: Where and how to check

Once released, students will be able to access their scorecards through multiple official platforms - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, UMANG app.

To check results online, students need to enter their roll number, school number, and date of birth. The digital marksheet will be available for download immediately after login.

Exams held in February–March

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations for the 2026 academic session were conducted from February 17 to March 11 in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Around 25 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the exams this year.

DigiLocker access and APAAR ID

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{{^usCountry}} Students are advised to set up their DigiLocker accounts in advance, particularly those who do not yet have an APAAR ID. Those with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets automatically in the “Issued Documents” section once results are declared. Alternative ways to check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students are advised to set up their DigiLocker accounts in advance, particularly those who do not yet have an APAAR ID. Those with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets automatically in the “Issued Documents” section once results are declared. Alternative ways to check {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from websites and apps, students can also check their results via SMS by sending: CBSE10 to 7738299899. Improvement exams from May 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from websites and apps, students can also check their results via SMS by sending: CBSE10 to 7738299899. Improvement exams from May 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CBSE has already scheduled a second phase of examinations for students seeking to improve their scores. These will be held from May 15 to June 1, making an early result declaration likely. Advisory for students {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CBSE has already scheduled a second phase of examinations for students seeking to improve their scores. These will be held from May 15 to June 1, making an early result declaration likely. Advisory for students {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Students are advised to rely only on official platforms and avoid third-party websites to prevent misinformation or data breaches. They should also carefully verify personal details on their marksheets once downloaded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students are advised to rely only on official platforms and avoid third-party websites to prevent misinformation or data breaches. They should also carefully verify personal details on their marksheets once downloaded. {{/usCountry}}

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