CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE News: How to download Class 10 scorecards when out?

The Class 10 board results can also be checked on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

Apart from this, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams were held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The exam on all days was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The Board will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 10 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other information.