CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE News: How to download Class 10 scorecards when out?
CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE News: Class 10 results will be announced and available on official websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Class 10th result 2026 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the country and abroad can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in....Read More
The Class 10 board results can also be checked on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
Apart from this, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
The CBSE Class 10 board exams were held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The exam on all days was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
The Board will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 10 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other information.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates of Class 10
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results on Digilocker?
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates can download their results when out on DigiLocker by following the results mentioned below:
1. Visit the official website of Digilocker.
2. Click on login link and enter your registration details.
3. Click on submit and your account will open.
4. Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.
5. Enter your details and click on submit.
6. Your result will be displayed.
7. Check the result and download the page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When was results declared in last 3 years?
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, the Class 10, 12 results was announced on May 13.
The CBSE had declared Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13 in 2024.
Likewise, in 2023, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 12.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Other mediums to check Class 10 results
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Once out, the CBSE Class 10 will also be available on UMANG and via SMS as well.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results on official website?
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The steps to download results when released are given below:
Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage click on the link to check the CBSE Class 10 results 2025 (as required)
Enter your login details and click on submit.
Check your CBSE Class 10th scorecard displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future needs.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be available on Digilocker
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 10 results will also be available on Digilocker. Students can visit the official website at results.digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check results
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Once released, the results can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: No details available for date and time
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE has not yet released the date and time for declaration of Class 10 results 2026.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage of Class 10 in 2023
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 board exams in 2023 was 93.12%. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.25$ and for boys it was 92.72%.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Details needed to check results
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: To check CBSE 10th results when announced, students should be ready with:
Roll number
School number
Admit card ID
Date of birth.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Compartment exams to be held
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Students who fail to clear the CBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations will have the option of appearing in the Compartment examinations later this year. The details of CBSE compartment exams 2026 will be shared along with the results.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results on Digilocker?
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates can download their results when out on DigiLocker by following the results mentioned below:
1. Visit the official website of Digilocker.
2. Click on login link and enter your registration details.
3. Click on submit and your account will open.
4. Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.
5. Enter your details and click on submit.
6. Your result will be displayed.
7. Check the result and download the page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: No press conference to be held
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 10 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates of Class 10
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 10 board exams were held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The exam on all days was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Other methods to check results
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Apart from this, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites to check
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 board results can also be checked on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the country and abroad can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time announcement of CBSE Class 10 results have not been shard yet.