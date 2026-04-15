CBSE Class 10 result declared on DigiLocker and Umang app

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the Class 10 board exam results for 2026 available on the UMANG app. The CBSE started with two editions of board exams for Class 10 from this year. It was mandatory for students to appear in the first edition, the results of which have been declared.

CBSE class 10 results have been declared

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Track Live Updates on CBSE Class X results here

Results accessible across platforms

Apart from the UMANG app, students will soon be able to check and download their scorecards through official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, as well as via DigiLocker.

To access their results online, students need to enter their roll number, school number and date of birth. The digital marksheet will be available for download immediately after logging in.

Exams conducted in February–March

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations for the 2026 academic session were held from February 17 to March 11 in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. This year, around 25 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the exams across the country.

DigiLocker, APAAR ID to streamline access

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{{^usCountry}} Students who have linked their accounts with DigiLocker, particularly those with an APAAR ID, will receive their digital marksheets automatically in the “Issued Documents” section once results are synced across platforms. Those who have not yet created accounts have been advised to do so to avoid last-minute delays. CBSE X result: Alternative ways to check results {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students who have linked their accounts with DigiLocker, particularly those with an APAAR ID, will receive their digital marksheets automatically in the “Issued Documents” section once results are synced across platforms. Those who have not yet created accounts have been advised to do so to avoid last-minute delays. CBSE X result: Alternative ways to check results {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to websites and apps, CBSE has provided an SMS facility for students. Results can be accessed by sending a message in the format — CBSE10 — to 7738299899. Improvement exams from May 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to websites and apps, CBSE has provided an SMS facility for students. Results can be accessed by sending a message in the format — CBSE10 — to 7738299899. Improvement exams from May 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The board has already scheduled improvement examinations for students looking to better their scores. These will be conducted from May 15 to June 1, suggesting that evaluation processes were completed early this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board has already scheduled improvement examinations for students looking to better their scores. These will be conducted from May 15 to June 1, suggesting that evaluation processes were completed early this year. {{/usCountry}}

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