...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

CBSE Class 10 result declared on DigiLocker and Umang app

CBSE Class 10 result OUT: Students can check their scores through official websites - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in - as well as DigiLocker and UMANG app.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 04:35 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the Class 10 board exam results for 2026 available on the UMANG app. The CBSE started with two editions of board exams for Class 10 from this year. It was mandatory for students to appear in the first edition, the results of which have been declared.

CBSE class 10 results have been declared

Track Live Updates on CBSE Class X results here

Results accessible across platforms

Apart from the UMANG app, students will soon be able to check and download their scorecards through official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, as well as via DigiLocker.

To access their results online, students need to enter their roll number, school number and date of birth. The digital marksheet will be available for download immediately after logging in.

Exams conducted in February–March

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations for the 2026 academic session were held from February 17 to March 11 in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. This year, around 25 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the exams across the country.

DigiLocker, APAAR ID to streamline access

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

cbse class 10 board exam
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / CBSE Class 10 result declared on DigiLocker and Umang app
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.