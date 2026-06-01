CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Opens Live: Window to open today at cbse.gov.in, here's how to apply

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Opens Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will open the CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation portal on June 1, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the re-evaluation process and verification can find the direct link to do it on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. ...Read More

This facility is for only those candidates who have applied for photocopies of answer books.

The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit an application for re-evaluation in the required question(s) with reasoning.

For verification and revaluation, candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per answer book for verification and ₹100/- per question for reevaluation.

The Board is expected to keep the verification and revaluation portal open for at least 2 days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants. Follow the blog for latest updates on re-evaluation window, direct link, how to apply and more.