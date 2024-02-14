CBSE issues advisory for Class 10th, 12th board exams, points to farmers' protest

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued an advisory ahead of class 10th and 12th board examinations, scheduled to begin on February 15. With exams commencing at 10.30am, the students have been instructed to report at their respective centres by 10am. Residents of areas near Delhi's Tikri and Singhu borders are worried about how children will reach exam centres amid traffic and security restrictions.

To mitigate potential delays due to traffic congestion, particularly in view of the farmers' protest, students in Delhi-NCR have been advised to leave for their examination centres early. The CBSE has suggested utilising metro train services, which are reportedly operating smoothly, as a reliable mode of transportation.

“Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi it is expected that there will be traffic-related problems which may cause delay in reaching the examination centre,” the advisory stated.

Traffic across Delhi's border regions was disrupted on the second day of the protest due to blockades created by security forces to stop farmers from marching into the national capital. On Grand Trunk Road, which connects Delhi to Punjab via Haryana, vehicles were redirected for the last 20 km through side roads. Multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and container walls have been placed at the city’s border points – Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri – to thwart the farmers’ march.

“Therefore all students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach on time as per the instructions issued by CBSE. It is advisable to use metro services to reach the examination centres, which are running smoothly,” it added.

CBSE students all over India and other countries have also been advised to reach the examination centre before 10.00am keeping in mind the local conditions like traffic, weather conditions and distance.

“Only those students will be allowed to enter the examination centre by 10:00 am. After this no student will be allowed,” it said.

This year, more than 39 lakh students from India and abroad will appear for the board exams. In Delhi alone, 5,80,192 students will appear for the board exams at 877 examination centres.