CBSE results for Class 12 Term-1 declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday said it had shared the results of Term-1 board exams for Class 12 students with their respective schools, and most institutions said they will communicate the results to students by Monday.

“The board has informed schools only about the theory performance of Class 12 students in a collective manner. Hence, the individual performance of students will not be available on the website,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE examination controller, in a written statement on Saturday.

The statement issued by the CBSE added that only the theory performance had been communicated since schools already had information about the practical/internal assessments. “Being Term - I only, no mark sheet/passing certificate is being issued now. Only one mark sheet /passing certificate will be issued after the Term-2 examination, so that there is parity with the previous results,” CBSE said in its statement.

In view of the pandemic, CBSE had announced a two-term board exam pattern last year, with Term-1 featuring a 90-minute test in a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. The Term-2 theory examinations will begin on April 26 and will comprise two-hour long subjective examination. The board also said the weightage given to the Term-1 and Term-2 performance will be decided at the time of declaration of the Term-2 result.

Schools that HT spoke to said they received the scorecard from the Board late Saturday evening and they will share it with students by Monday.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said the CBSE shared the marks of only the written examination. “The board has shared the score of students in the theory/written component. We will inform students about the result on Monday since it came during the weekend,” said Arora.

Sudha Acharya, the chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 Delhi schools as members, said the school will likely upload the scores on its examination portal by the weekend. Acharya emphasised that the Board has only shared the marks of the theory component and the consolidated result will be declared once the Term-2 examinations are over.

“We will upload the result on the exam portal and from there, students will be able to check their scores,” said Acharya, who is also the principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka.

School administrators said while the marks of the written component had been shared, the weightage of Term-1 results was yet to be decided due to which students needed to focus on Term 2 equally. Awadhesh Kumar Jha, principal, Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Rohini, Sector 8, said the school will hold an orientation session on Monday before sharing the performance results with students. “The results have come during the weekend. We do not want children to panic during the holiday and will share the performance only on Monday so that teachers can address their concerns and doubts, if any,” said Jha.

Sukhbir Singh Yadav, principal of Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 21, Rohini, and president of Vice and Principals’ Association of Delhi, said that pre-Board examinations were currently underway and the performance of students will be shared from Monday onwards. “Orientation of students will be crucial so that they can assess their performance and accordingly prepare for the upcoming Term-2 exams, without getting disheartened,” said Yadav.