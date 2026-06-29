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CBSE vs Vedant after board flags ‘blatant lie’ over Class 12 re-evaluation results: ‘9 marks increased’

While Vedant Shrivastava claimed that his score increased by only two marks, the CBSE said that his Physics score also increased by nine marks.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 12:01 pm IST
Written by Poorva Joshi
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) reportedly countered a Class 12 student who had said he applied for re-evaluation. While the student, Vedant Shrivastava, claimed that his overall marks increased by only two - one in Maths and one in Computer Science, the CBSE said that his Physics score also increased by nine marks.

Vedant Shrivastava claimed that he only got a 2-mark increase after CBSE re-evaluation results.(X/@VEDANTSHRIV17)

"I got my re-evaluation results. I had applied for 11 questions and only got two marks increased in my re-evaluation results," Shrivastava said in a video he shared on Sunday.

According to news agency ANI, CBSE later dismissed Shrivastava's recent claims regarding irregularities in revaluation results, and called them "factually incorrect" and a "blatant lie." The board further stated that 99.7 per cent of the applications received for revaluation following the declaration of the Class 12 results have been processed and those pending are in the final stages of review.

Vedant's counter to CBSE

After reports of CBSE dismissing Vedant's claims surfaced on social media, the student presented another counter, saying that the nine marks increase in Physics that the board was referring to did not get increased through the process of re-evaluation.

"I studied for an entire year. I sacrificed sleep, peace of mind, outings, everything for these exams. And now I don’t even know whether my actual Physics paper was checked. Do students really deserve this?" he said in a post on X on May 23.

His post surfaced at a time when many other students were flagging discrepancies with the On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system. However, his post became a subject of trolling and abusive comments online, with some users even labelling him "anti-national" and even "Pakistani".

However, the tags given to him soon received backlash online and Vedant garnered immense support, including from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who said: “A 17-year-old boy, whose answer sheet was wrongly evaluated, turned to social media in hope of justice. But instead of help, he got abuse—BJP's IT cell branded him an ‘Anti-National’, called him a ‘Soros agent’, a part of the ‘Deep State’."

Vedant's claims on the Physics paper

As he claimed on Sunday that his marks only increased by two after re-evaluation results, he also referenced the CBSE paper that he had earlier claimed was misplaced. "In the answer sheet that got exchanged, my marks didn't increase at all. The only 2 marks that I got additionally were in my Maths and Computer Science papers," Shrivastava said in the video.

The CBSE announced the phased release of Class 12 verification and re-evaluation outcomes on June 21.

 
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