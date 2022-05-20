CEC Kumar, election commissioner to give up income tax perks, use 1 LTC per year

The chief election commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, with election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, on Friday unanimously decided that both will give up all income tax benefits available to them and send a proposal to the Centre for appropriate action on the same. The two have also decided not to avail exemption from income tax on sumptuary allowance, and will also surrender two of three leave travel concessions (LTC) they get each year.

The decision was taken in the first meeting chaired by newly-appointed CEC Rajiv Kumar, who assumed charge of the office on May 15. There is one vacancy in the poll panel which had been a three-member body since October 1993.

At present, there are certain perks and privileges available to the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs), including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance, the ECI noted.

They are also entitled to three LTCs in a year for self, spouse and dependent members of the family.

“The Commission felt the need to observe austerity in personal entitlements. The Commission unanimously decided that CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them. It was decided to send the proposal to the Central government for appropriate action,” the commission said in a statement.

“Further, CEC and ECs will avail only one LTC in a year in place of three LTCs presently available to them,” it added.

