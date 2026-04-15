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Census 2027 to begin in Andhra from Apr 16 in digital format

Census 2027 to begin in Andhra from Apr 16 in digital format

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:07 pm IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, The self-enumeration process under the Census 2027 will begin across Andhra Pradesh from April 16 under two-phases in digital format, Director of Census Operations J Nivas said on Wednesday.

Census 2027 to begin in Andhra from Apr 16 in digital format

In the first phase Houselisting and Housing Census will involve counting of houses and buildings to assess manpower and logistical requirements, he said.

The entire Census 2027 exercise will be carried out digitally, marking a significant shift in data collection and processing, he added.

"The Census 2027 process will commence in Andhra Pradesh from April 16 as a two-phase exercise Houselisting and Housing Census and Population Census, and will be carried out in digital mode," Nivas said while addressing a press conference at the Secretariat.

The census is one of the largest administrative exercises conducted in the country and is crucial for policy-making and governance. Data collected during the exercise is used to design welfare schemes, allocate resources, and improve infrastructure in both rural and urban areas.

The administrative structure for Census 2027 comprises 28 districts, 688 mandals, 123 statutory towns, 99 census towns and 16,862 villages across the state, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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