Central govt driving divisive policies, says Telangana CM

Communal politics are a cancer for the country’s development, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday, hitting out at the Central government saying it was driving divisive policies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Mallannasagar reservoir in Siddipet district, Rao said the country was headed in the wrong direction because of communal tensions.

The people should take initiative and put an end to autocratic rule, he said.

“I will fight against this situation with all my strength and use all my intellectual abilities and bring the country back on track,” Rao said, adding that he would certainly make an impact on national politics for the sake of the country’s progress and development.

The chief minister said the states could progress on all fronts only if there was a progressive government at the Centre, which would ensure a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for development. “If there are communal tensions and curfews in the country, there will be no development. Communal divide is cancerous to the society. We must stop it from spreading further,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He regretted that the ongoing communal tension in Karnataka saying it was damaging the reputation of cities like Bengaluru, which was developed as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ due to the efforts of previous governments.

“People are scared to go to Karnataka due to the communal tensions, created with ulterior political motives. We should not allow Hyderabad to move in that direction and ruin the livelihood opportunities of our children,” he said.

With a storage capacity of 50 thousand million cubic feet, the Mallannasagar reservoir is part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project being built on the Godavari river. It is the largest of four reservoirs which are part of the main trunk of the scheme.

Constructed at a cost of ₹6,805 crore between the Thoguta and Kondapaka blocks, the Mallannasagar reservoir is the largest in the country. It will be fed entirely by lifting water from the Godavari river

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from meeting the drinking water needs of Hyderabad and Secunderabad as well as other surrounding districts, water from the reservoir will also be used for the industrial needs of Telangana. The project is expected to provide irrigation water to 8.33 lakh acres.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs, MLCs and officials participated in the ceremony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON