Central govt orders power firms to boost supply to Delhi

The Union power ministry said on Tuesday that it has issued directions to the country's largest electricity producer state-run NTPC Ltd and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to supply as much power as available to the national capital Delhi due to a potential shortage.

This has been done keeping in view the Declared Capacity offered to Delhi power distribution companies (discoms) in the last 10 days, the ministry said. The government said that this will ensure that discoms in Delhi get as much power as requisitioned by them as per demand.

The central government also urged the states to use unallocated power for supplying electricity to consumers of the state and in case of surplus power, the states have been requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy states.

"If any state is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other states which are in need of such power," said the Centre.

The ministry said that National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) may offer the normative declared capacity to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations made to them under respective Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs), from their coal based power stations. Both NTPC and DVC have committed to provide as much electricity to Delhi as demanded by discoms of Delhi, it said.

This has been done amid concerns raised by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi government of a critical situation in Delhi amid crunch in the supply of coal for thermal power stations.

Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting on the power crisis on Monday and instructed the coal and power ministries to ensure supply is maintained.

Chief ministers of Punjab and Andhra Pradesh have also flagged similar concerns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON