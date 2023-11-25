Central Railway announces 14 unreserved special trains for Mahaparinirvan Diwas | Check timings

In anticipation of the increased passenger traffic expected on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Central Railway has announced the operation of 14 unreserved special trains. The additional services aim to accommodate the surge in commuters travelling to participate in events and pay homage on December 6.

Central Railway will operate three unreserved special trains from Nagpur to CSMT Mumbai:

Special Train No. 01262 will depart Nagpur at 11.55pm on December 4, 2023, arriving at CSMT Mumbai at 3.30pm the following day. Special Train No. 01264 will depart Nagpur at 8.00am on December 5, 2023, reaching CSMT Mumbai at 11.45pm on the same day. Special Train No.01266 will depart Nagpur at 3.50pm on December 5, 2023, and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 10.55am the next day.

Central Railway will run 14 unreserved special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers on account of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. (HT FILE PHOTO)

These trains will make stops at prominent stations including Ajni, Sewagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Jalamb, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nasik Road, Igatpuri, Kasara, Kalyan, Dadar, and CSMT Mumbai.

The composition of Special Train No. 01262 includes 16 General Second Class Coaches, while Special Train No. 01264 and 01266 comprise 12 General Second Class Coaches.

Six additional unreserved special trains will run from CSMT Mumbai/Dadar to Sewagram/Ajni/Nagpur:

Special Train No. 01249 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 4.45pm on December 6, 2023, reaching Ajni at 09.30 hrs the next day. Special Train No. 01251 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 6.35pm on December 6, 2023, arriving at Sewagram at 10.30am the following day. Special Train No. 01253 will depart Dadar at 12.40am on December 7, 2023 (midnight of December 6-7), reaching Ajni at 3.55pm the same day. Special Train No. 01255 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 12.35pm on December 7, 2023, reaching Nagpur at 03.00 hrs the next day. Special Train No. 01257 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 6.35pm on December 8, 2023, reaching Nagpur at 12.10pm the next day. Special Train No. 01259 will depart Dadar at 12.40am on December 8, 2023 (midnight of December 7-8), reaching Ajni at 3.55pm the same day.

These trains will halt at CSMT Mumbai, Dadar, Kalyan, Kasara, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Jalamb, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Sewagram, Ajni, and Nagpur. The composition of Special Train No. 01249, 01255, 01257 & 01259 includes 16 General Second Class Coaches, while Special Train No. 01251 & 01253 comprise 12 General Second Class Coaches.

Central Railway will run two unreserved special trains between Kalaburagi and Mumbai:

Special Train No. 01245 will depart Kalaburagi at 6.30pm on December 5, 2023, reaching CSMT at 8.20am the next day. Special Train No. 01246 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 00.25 on December 7, 2023 (midnight of December 6-7), reaching Kalaburagi at 11.30am the same day.

These trains will make stops at Kalaburagi, Ganagapur Road, Akkalkot Road, Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Dadar, and CSMT Mumbai. The composition includes 8 General Second Class Coaches.

Two unreserved special trains will operate between Solapur and Mumbai:

Special Train No. 01247 will depart Solapur at 10.20pm on December 5, 2023, reaching CSMT Mumbai at 8.20am the next day. Special Train No. 01248 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 12.25am on December 7, 2023 (midnight of December 6-7), reaching Solapur at 9.00am the same day.

These trains will make stops at Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Dadar, and CSMT Mumbai. The composition includes 9 General Second Class Coaches.

A one-way Superfast unreserved special train, No. 02040, will depart Ajni at 1.30pm on December 7, 2023, reaching CSMT Mumbai at 4.10am the next day. The train will stop at Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Dadar, and CSMT Mumbai.

In addition, Central Railway has decided to augment Train No. 11401 CSMT Mumbai-Adilabad Express with 1 General Second Class coach for the benefit of passengers travelling on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas commemorates the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. Ambedkar was a key architect of the Indian Constitution, a social reformer, and a champion of the rights of marginalized communities, particularly the Dalits.

On this day, people across India, especially followers of Ambedkar and members of the Dalit community, pay tribute to him by organizing events, discussions, and cultural programs. Additionally, various government and non-government organizations conduct special programs to highlight the principles and ideals for which Dr Ambedkar stood.

