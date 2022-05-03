Centre allows TN to send relief material to Sri Lanka

The central government has accepted Tamil Nadu’s request to send relief material to neighbouring Sri Lanka which is reeling under an acute economic crisis. Chief minister MK Stalin reacted to the development, saying the “humane gesture” will improve relations between the two nations.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution seeking permission from the Centre to supply rice, essential commodities and life saving medicines to the tune of ₹123 crore as aid to Sri Lanka.

Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on March 31 and submitted a memorandum of demands which included seeking permission for Tamil Nadu to provide these items. Following that Stalin wrote a letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar on April 15 and spoke to him over phone seeking early clearances and facilitation from the central government to start the supply of the aid.

Since there was no communication from the Centre, Tamil Nadu unanimously passed a resolution on April 29. On the same day, Stalin wrote a letter to Modi informing him of the resolution. Initially, the proposal was to provide aid to Tamil communities in the island nation but later the resolution decided to cover all Sri Lankans.

On May 1, Jaishankar responded to Stalin’s request, saying that India has been in touch with the Lankan authorities in Colombo who ascertained that they will accept “inclusive relief on a government-to-government basis”.

The Lankan government as well as Tamil leaders were of the view that any humanitarian gestures need to be inclusive, Jaishankar added. “The relief material will be shared with GoSL (Government of Sri Lanka) to be distributed appropriately in the current circumstances,” Jaishankar wrote in his letter.

Jaishankar said this could be coordinated by the Indian high commission, so it can supplement assistance which is already underway and it will be facilitated by the country’s commission in Sri Lanka.

The external affairs ministry is already in touch with the mission in Colombo as well as Tamil Nadu authorities and are awaiting a response from the latter with details of the nodal point from the state. Jaishankar conveyed to Stalin that he may wish to direct the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to coordinate with the central government for supply of relief material to Sri Lanka.

In his reaction, Stalin said: “I am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between (the two) nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai is in Sri Lanka on a four-day visit to meet leaders in that country and listen to their grievances. The BJP state chief said thousands of Malayaga Tamils assembled in Sri Lanka to thank Modi “for everything he is doing for Tamils” during the May Day Celebrations with the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC).

Jeevan Thondaman, general secretary of the CWC, on Monday released a video thanking Stalin for the aid. “We will never forget this help,” said Thondaman.

At present, 75 Tamil people from Sri Lanka including children have landed on Tamil Nadu’s shores, an official of the rehabilitation and welfare of minorities told HT. Those who fled have told the state government that they could no longer live on the island due to the economic crisis and they are unable to buy basic essentials like rice.

They have all been kept at the Mandapam camp in Rameshwaram where they have been provided food and shelter. The UNHRC too had a meeting with the state government’s chief secretary Irai Anbu and other officials on this issue last Thursday.