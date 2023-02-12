Centre appoints chief justices to 4 high courts, announces law minister Rijiju

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 01:28 PM IST

Chief Justices were appointed to four high courts on Sunday. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter.

Union minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju (PTI Photo)
PTI |

Chief Justices were appointed to four high courts on Sunday. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter. Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani, Judge of the Gujarat High Court was appointed its chief justice.

She was appointed acting chief justice of the Gujarat High Court on Friday after its chief justice Aravind Kumar was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge, Rajasthan High Court has been appointed as chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge, Orissa High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Gauhati High Court has been made chief justice of the High Court of J-K and Ladakh.

Topics
kiren rijiju chief justices
